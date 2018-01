Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - If you live in the DFW area you've no doubt seen these green and yellow bikes well... everywhere.

What started as a ride share has turned into a bike apocalypse.

In fact, there are so many lime bikes spread across the city there is a new Instagram account gaining traction.

"Dallas Bike Mess" is dedicated to documenting all the random places these bike's pop up.

Case in point. A lime bike in a dumpster.