Patients in Garland are going to have to find another hospital to check in.

One of the largest hospitals in northeast Dallas will be closing its doors in the next couple of months.

Baylor Garland Hospital announced that they will be shutting down and the last day of operations will be February 28th.

The hospital has been opened since 1964, and officials say the decision was made because of a shortage of patients over the last few years.

The closure is said to affect over seven hundred employees.