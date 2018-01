Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For those who scheduled a flight in the next few days, heads up!

Those cold temperatures are playing havoc with flights causing airlines to cancel.

American Airlines has issued a weather alert and is expected to cancel more than 300 of the airline's flights today and over 600 flights tomorrow.

The cancellations are due to Winter Storm Grayson which is affecting 35 airports on the east coast.

Customers can check their flights and reschedule if needed on their website at AA.com.