Sherin Mathews was a victim of homicidal violence, medical examiner says

The Dallas County medical examiner has ruled 3-year-old Sherin Mathews’ death a homicide.

Mathews’ body was found in October after she went missing two weeks prior. Her adoptive father, Wesley Mathews, told officials he left his daughter outside as punishment for not drinking her milk. He later changed his story, saying he removed the child’s body from their home after she choked on her milk.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s ruling is likely to help prosecutors to have a criminal case against Wesley and wife, Sini Mathews.

Wesley was arrested on a charge of injury to a child and Sini on a charge of child abandonment or endangerment.

Both are expected to appear in court on January 29 for a custody hearing of their 4-year-old biological daughter.