President Trump says he will hold award show for ‘most dishonest and corrupt media’

It's awards season, so it only makes sense that the president will hold his own awards show.

He Tweeted "I will be announcing the most dishonest and corrupt media awards of the year on Monday at 5:00 o`clock. Subjects will cover dishonesty and bad reporting in various categories from the fake news media. Stay tuned!"

The tweet was just the latest shots during a long battle with "the fake news media" --as Trump refers to them.

He's picked many battles with CNN and The New YorkTtimes in particular during his time as Commander In Chief.

One can only imagine the two being frontrunners for an award or two on monday.