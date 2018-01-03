Police searching for 2 Round Rock girls taken from home after mother was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROUND ROCK - The desperate search for two girls taken from their Round Rock home after their mother was killed continues.

An amber alert was initiated for 14-year-old Lili Griffith and seven-year-old Lulu Bandera-Margaret earlier this week.

Police think the girls are with Terry Miles, a person of interest in the death of their mother.

It's believed Miles took the girls to Lousiana, where he has a history of domestic violence and was a suspect in a murder, but law enforcement says they didn't have enough evidence

"Unfortunately we didn't have enough evidence to get a warrant and truly get him convicted and brought to trial on that murder," Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. "We still believe he is our prime suspect and person of interest."

Police are now expanding the search for the girls and for Miles saying he could be in New Mexico or southern Colorado.

If you've seen them, please contact police.