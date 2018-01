Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you need some inspiration to get off the couch in the new year, this should do it.

Meet Man Kaur of India. She's 101 years old and a world champion runner.

She trains for an hour every day and has won 17 gold medals in her running career, which only started relatively recently, when she turned 94.

She's also a brand ambassador for a nonprofit called Pinkathon, a group that raises awareness of women's health issues and promotes running as a means of improving your health and personal fitness.