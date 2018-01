Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The flu has claimed another life in Dallas County.

Dallas County says a 60-year-old died of complications with the flu.

That's the sixth flu-related death this season.

Medical experts are warning those who are pregnant, have chronic health conditions, infants and children that they are more vulnerable of getting the flu and should take precautions.

Doctors are still giving out the flu vaccines and say if you're over 6 months old, you should get one.