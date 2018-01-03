Cowboys legend Everson Walls named a Hall of Fame finalist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO, TX — Pro scouts said he was too slow to make it in the NFL, and now Everson Walls is a Hall of Fame finalist.

“I was always too stubborn to realize how untalented I was,” Walls said. “That’s the best way to put it.”

The former Dallas Cowboy went undrafted before the Boys picked him up as a free agent in 1981. He went on to lead the league in interceptions 3 times.

He ranks #2 in Cowboys history for most picks, and he's a champion, helping lead the Giants to their Super Bowl 25 victory.

Now he's a hall-of-famer in the community. A life long Dallas native he now gives back to local students.

“It’s called Ethos Education Group and we have been working in the Frisco area, working with the school district out here and we try to talk to the kids about having good character,” Walls explained. “So basically it’s a character mentoring program to where we try and change kid’s ways of thinking.”

Well, this is his last year of eligibility to make the Hall, and the first time he's been a finalist. He'll find out in a month, the day before the Super Bowl, if the wait pays off.

“It’s gonna be torture man, I don’t like that process,” the former Cowboys defensive back said. “But that’s what we look forward to on Saturday night is being in hotel rooms with our families and if you get the knock, then I guess you’re in.”