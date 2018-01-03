Bride battling breast cancer dies 18 hours after wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some of her last words were her vows. That's the statement David Mosher shared following the passing of his wife.

The couple said "I do" on December 22nd in Hartford Connecticut. Heather Lindsay was dressed in her wedding gown and lying on her hospital bed.

One year earlier she was diagnosed with an aggressive type of breast cancer. Later that night David proposed as they rode in a horse-drawn carriage.

The two planned their wedding for December 30th. The doctor urged them to marry sooner rather than later.

While on life support the couple exchanged vows in front of loved ones in the hospital. The bride's family had her funeral Saturday, the day the couple initially planned their wedding.