Big Moe has a huge heart and a brand new home!

DALLAS - Moe is a big guy, with an even bigger heart!

"Moe is a 2-year-old Pyrenees mix," said Rachel Metcalf, who recently adopted Moe. "He thinks he is a 90 pound lap dog."

But Moe wasn't always living large.

"Big Moe found himself on hard times, roaming the streets of Dallas," said Haley Edman from Dallas Pets Alive!. "He had cuts on his ears, and he didn't really thrive on the streets by himself."

Metcalf found Moe being sheltered at Dallas Pets Alive!, and knew from the jump that he was the dog for her.

"He just looked like the kind of dog that would be kind of a gentle giant," she said. "The first time I met him it was absolutely his personality. I feel like I really won the jackpot when it comes to getting a dog."

Now that he's out of the shelter, Moe is out here living his best life.

"He loves sleeping, eating, having people pet him," Metcalf said. "Pretty much anything that involves attention and naps he's all for it."

Pretty sure Big Moe doesn't have any trouble getting shown some love!

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.