Austin couple performed sex act in restaurant around children

AUSTIN – A couple was arrested in an Austin restaurant over the weekend after witnesses reported seeing them perform a sex act.

According to police, two witnesses saw the woman perform oral sex on the man at a booth for about five minutes. There were children at the restaurant during time.

Surveillance footage also captured the couple.

After leaving the restaurant, the couple headed to a 7-Eleven near by, according to a security officer at the restaurant.

Police arrested 31-year-old Jonathan Wesley Hightower and 28-year-old old LaShanda Canse Fisher on charges of public lewdness.

They were both released from jail after posting a $4,000 bond each.