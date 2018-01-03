American and Southwest handing out $1,000 bonuses to all employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The goodwill continues - in the wake of tax reform bill. Two more North Texas based companies are joining the growing list of businesses that are handing out bonuses and dulling out money to area charities. They are Southwest and American Airlines.

Southwest says they will be giving every employee a $1,000 bonus, donating an additional 5-million to charity, and ordering 40 more planes to be added to their fleet.

They released a statement from their CEO Gary Kelly saying:

"We are excited about the savings and additional capital, which we intend to put to work in several forms - to reward our hard-working employees, to reinvest in our business, to reward our shareholders, and to keep our costs and fares low for our customers."

American is also giving all of their employees a bonus of $1,000.

In a statement American says in part, "there is no doubt that our country's new tax structure will have positive long-term benefits for American. We will be able to invest even more in aircraft facilities, and we will be able to do so with even greater confidence about the future."

And with thousands of employees at both of these companies living and working in North Texas, there's no doubt this news is good for the Metroplex too.