Times up: women in Hollywood start legal defense fund and initiative to stop sexual harassment in the workplace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Time's up.

That's the message being sent by hundreds of women in Hollywood who have banned together to stop sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace.

The initiative, called time's up, is made up of 300 actresses, directors, producers, agents and other notable women in the entertainment industry.

Shonda Rimes, the executive producer of Grey's Anatomy, is one of the leading women behind the initiative. She tweeted out a link to donate to the cause.

Time's up on silence. Time's up on waiting. Time's up on tolerating discrimination, harassment and abuse. #TimesUp Sign the solidarity letter & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund: https://t.co/eTwKtOboIl pic.twitter.com/q8aok1HTGg — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 1, 2018

Their website has an open letter sent to all women across the globe.

The letter vows to challenge inequality and injustice in the workplace, not just in the entertainment industry.

It's not just talk though.

The campaign is creating a legal defense fund ... Which to date has raised more than $13 million, to offer services to low-income workers facing sexual harassment or any repercussions from reporting it.

Time's up is also urging women who attend the golden globe awards to wear black to express support for victims of sexual harassment who have publicly accused a range of Hollywood figures.