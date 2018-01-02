Houston baby returned after car stolen with her inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A Houston family has a lot to be thankful for. Their car was stolen, with a baby in it.

The baby is now safe and sound.

The mother says she pulled into a convenience store, and left the car running with her 7-month-old inside.

"I just parked right here just come in the store to grab a couple things," the baby's mother Amber King said.

Police were able to locate the baby about 30 minutes later.

Baby and mother are reunited, and police say it's an important lesson: don't leave your car running, and don't leave your child inside the car.