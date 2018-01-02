Hoda Kotb replaces Matt Lauer on ‘Today,’ Gretchen Carlson named chair of Miss America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- She's been filling in since Matt Lauer was kicked outta there, and now Hoda Kotb is officially moving in!

"It's 2018 and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of 'Today,'" Savannah Guthrie announced on the show.

The new promotion comes after Matt Lauer fell from grace when multiple women came forward accusing him of sexual harassment, but now Hoda is taking the reigns and was officially named the new co-anchor of the "Today" show.

Guthrie said, "Hoda, you are a partner and a friend and a sister and I'm so happy to be doing this. There's no one I'd rather be sitting next to in 2018."

She's not the only woman moving up the ladder. Former Fox News anchor and Miss America winner, Gretchen Carlson, will be wearing the crown in her new position with the organization as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Gretchen has been a big trail blazer for female empowerment when she won $20 million after she sued the late Fox CEO, Roger Ailes, for sexual harassment.

"I want all these women to know that i care about their voice," Carlson told NewsFix.

Her promotion comes after an email scandal surfaced of CEO Sam Haskell, and others, fat and slut-shaming former Miss America Winners. Those people stepped down and Gretchen stepped up!

Carlson said, "We are witnessing right now, an empowerment revolution."

The women are taking over y'all! Or as Beyonce would say, one step closer to running the world!