Last year there were 10 fatal commercial passenger and cargo air crashes that killed 44 passengers and crew members.

That compares favorably to the five-year average of 17 crashes with 495 deaths, according to the aviation safety network, which tracks aviation incidents and accidents.

The major U.S. airlines haven't suffered a fatal crash since 2001 and there has not been a fatality aboard a u.S. Carrier since february 2009