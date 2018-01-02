Fireworks explode inside Houston truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Check out this crazy video of fireworks exploding inside a truck!

It happened in Houston where more than 600 fireworks went off inside. This is video of the fireworks in his trunk before they were ignited.

"Thank God everybody was good," Essa Sham, friend of the truck's owner said. "All of the friends, everybody was good. It was good on the metal and not on a human, you know?"

Witness Jonathan Garza captured the video which has nearly two million views on social media.

Somehow the truck wasn't totaled, but the story will live on.