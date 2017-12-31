Vote for your favorite Crazy Cowboys Fan of 2017!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS — We’ve met some of the wildest die-hards Cowboys Nation has to offer this season, and now it's time to vote for your favorite. Check them out below and then cast your ballot!

First up we’ve got the famous Frenchy!

And how about Dallas cop Jaime Castro, a.k.a Ballz Mahoney.

Next up it’s Nicole Vess, The Cowboys Diva.

And Aaron Baez is going big every game day.

Rounding out the list is Lloyd Wheeler: the Big Wheel!

Well now it’s your turn to pick the best of the bunch. Cast your vote for the Craziest of the Crazy, now until Super Bowl Sunday top determine the top fan of 2017.

After all, the Boys may not be in the playoffs. but these fans are all champs!