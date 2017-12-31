Cowboys win 6-0 snoozer in Philly to end 2017

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Cowboys and Eagles faced off in Philly with absolutely nothing on the line, and boy did they play like it.

It was an ugly, mistake filled game between NFC East Rivals. With the first seed in the NFC wrapped up, the Eagles rested most of their starters and it showed. It was the kind of game so dull that punters forgot to take off their warm up pants when taking the frigid field.

Neither team scored a point until the 4th quarter, the first time that’s happened in the NFL since 2007. Well that would be the only score in this one as Dallas held on for the 6-0 win, pitching their first shutout since Week 17 of the 2009 season.

The win ends the season at 9-7 for Dallas. If you’re looking for silver linings it’s their first back-to-back winning seasons since 2009. But with no playoffs, no one feels like a winner in Big D.

Now that the snooze-fest of a game is over the real drama can begin. First off, will guys like defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli or offensive coordinator Scott Linehan be getting pink slips this week?

How about head coach Jason Garrett? Is his job safe going into 2018?

And after another lackluster performance from this offense is Dak Prescott the quarterback of the future we all thought he was a year ago?

Well now that the Cowboys have the long, cold offseason ahead of them, they’ll have plenty of time to answer these questions.