Bear Creek Community Church reopens days after huge fire

IRVING, TX -- A fire can't keep this congregation down!

Just a couple days after flames swallowed up their place of sanctuary, Bear Creek Community Church in Irving reopened their doors for Sunday service.

"Here's the subject of my message this morning: the church is on fire," Senior Pastor Dennis Webb said when he opened up his sermon. He told NewsFix, "It really feels great to have a first service, I believe our new sanctuary is going to work out for us until we can build a new one. It's good to see the people still have the same spirit of worship that they had in the other sanctuary, so it's a good start."

In the wee hours of a Thursday morning, the place of worship turned into a three alarm fire. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the damage could be beyond repair.

No matter. A little ash isn't getting the church-goers down!

"My first reaction was hurt," church member Moises Alberto said. "God blessed me with a family here and I have so many memories here, but we know that the church is us, you know, not the building. We're the church."

It might not be the start of the new year they were expecting, but now they have a new mission. "Best way to start the new year is to, as quickly as possible, put the tragedy of the burning of the building behind us," Pastor Webb said.