North Texas locals leave their mark in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON — Ronald Jones got to make a house call in his hometown, (well, close to his McKinney home anyway) but not much else went right for him or USC Friday night.

It was Ohio State and a few of their North Texans who trounced the Trojans in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.

For the Buckeyes’ J.T. Barrett, it was a chance to close his legendary college career less than two hours from his home in Wichita Falls.

“I had quite a few people from Wichita Falls,” the game’s Offensive MVP said after. “Very grateful that people were able to come to the game being it was the last game and in AT&T Stadium.”

The Rider high school grad, known for their ROHO slogan, hear cheers of two kinds.

“Where you went to school, did you hear any ROHO’s out there today or mostly O-hio-o’s?” one reporter asked.

“I’m pretty sure it was a little bit of both,” Barrett said with a smile.

Barrett wasn’t the only North Texas helping the cause.

South Grand Prairie grad Jeffrey Okudah finished with four tackles after taking the spot of late scratch, Denzel Ward, in the OSU defensive backfield. A couple Fort Worth products, Baron Browning (Kennedale) and Demetrius Knox (All Saints Episcopal) saw action as well, with Knox starting at Right Guard.

For USC, Jones finished with 19 carries for 72 yards and the touchdown, and he was backed up by DeSoto’s Aca’Cedric Ware who finished with 13 yards on three carries.