Here in Texas our New Year’s tradition is black eyed peas and ham. Did you know other countries have unique traditions to bring fortune and happiness to the new year? In Spain they eat twelve grapes quickly at midnight…one at each strike of the clock. In Italy they wear red underwear all day. Hmmm, superstitions…uhm, traditions…make people do strange things.
New Year’s Traditions: Did You Know?
