New Year’s Eve Traditions Around the World

New Year's Eve is almost here which means it's time to watch the ball drop in Times Square, give someone a big ol' smooch at midnight, and sing the incorrect words to Auld Lang Syne.

But in case you didn't know, the U-S-of-A isn't the only country with its own eccentric celebrations for the New Year.

Here's how the rest of the world celebrates.

Brazil

Lentils are served to welcome in the New Year. The dish is supposed to bring wealth and prosperity for the coming year.

Greece

The first of January is Basil's Day where special bread is baked with a coin inside. Whoever gets a slice of bread with the coin gets extra good luck in the coming year.

Austria

Over in Austria, they serve a suckling pig, which is considered a good luck charm. And for dessert? Peppermint Ice cream.

Germany

People in Germany pour molten lead into cold water. Whatever shape it ends up being will supposedly predict what will happen to you in the coming year. A heart means love, roundness means good luck, and if your lead looks like an anchor, it means you'll need help.

Puerto Rico

In Puerto Rico, people clean their homes to get rid of the negative energy from the past year and finish up by throwing buckets of water out of their windows to keep evil spirits away.

Wales

In Wales, people open the back door of the house and shut it at the first strike of midnight, locking out the previous year. On the twelfth strike, the door is reopened, letting in the new year.

After the dumpster fire 2016 has been, there are probably a good number of people out there who are going to do ALL of these things to make sure 2017 isn't so generally terrible.