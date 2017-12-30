New Year’s Eve: Reunion Tower yes, Sundance Square no, and buy your booze!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Reunion Tower's ready for blast off come sleet, snow, or otherwise according to its president!

"The show looks beautiful in snow, it looks beautiful in rain. You can't even tell the difference really," President Dusti Groskreutz told NewsFix Saturday. "Nope. We're not stopping. The show must go on. We're ready to do this for Dallas."

There's been some concern that freezing rain could put Reunion Tower's fireworks and light display on ice Sunday night, but they weren't having it.

"We spent over 250 hours weatherproofing all the materials," a step they take every year, Groskreutz said. "We just wrap them in a type of protective coating just in case there's rain or whatever."

But even though this show will go on, Fort Worth's Sundance Square is shutting down Sunday night. Organizers posted on Facebook that their outdoor celebration is a no-go. Indoors events are still on, though!

The moral of the story is you might have to keep the party indoors this year, but that doesn't mean it can't get lit!

Speaking of lit, Saturday's your last chance to get one of the products that'll get you there.

If you're into that sort of thing, of course.

New Year's Eve is on a Sunday, so there will be no liquor sales after Saturday close-of-business.

"We're hoping everyone remembers to come early because we're not going to be open New Year's Eve," said River Cut Rate Liquor Owner Robert Hensley.

As you can guess, that brought out the business!

"We got our champagne, we got our vodka. What else we got? We got our egg nog," one woman said.

"We gonna have a good time, and we will not be driving," a woman with her added.

"Sure won't! We gonna party, party, party inside the house," the original woman finished.

You'll still be able to get your beer or wine at the gas station, but if you want the hard stuff, better get to gettin!