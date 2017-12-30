2017 In RIP Review: Who we said goodbye to this year

Here's a look back at when and who we lost in 2017.

Nat Hentoff - January 7

Miguel Ferrer - January 19

Lee O'Denat - January 23

Butch Trucks - January 24

John Hurt - January 25

Mary Tyler Moore - January 25

Mike Connors - January 26

Richard Hatch - February 7

Mike Ilitch - February 10

Al Jarreau - February 12

Bill Paxton - February 25

PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Actor Bill Paxton attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images )

Joseph Wapner - February 26

Robert Osborne - March 6

Joni Sledge - March 10

Chuck Berry - March 18

Jimmy Breslin - March 19

Chuck Barris - March 21

Chuck Barris and George Clooney at the premiere of "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" at the Bruin Theatre and after-party at the W Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

Don Rickles - April 6

Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.

John Warren Geils Jr. - April 11

Dorothy Mengering - April 11

Charlie Murphy - April 12

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 9: Actor Eddie Murphy and brother, screenwriter Charlie Murphy pose at the premiere of Dreamworks' "Norbit" at the Mann Village Theatre on February 9, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dan Rooney - April 13

Erin Moran - April 22

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 05: HAPPY DAYS - "They're Closing Inspiration Point" 12/11/79 Erin Moran, Extras (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)

Robert M. Pirsig - April 24

Jonathan Demme - April 26

Powers Boothe - May 14

Roger Ailes - May 18

Roger Ailes, who built Fox News Channel into a ratings powerhouse over two decades before he was forced out in a sexual harassment scandal, died Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the age of 77.

Chris Cornell - May 18

Roger Moore - May 23

Gregg Allman - May 27

Adam West - June 9

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 24: (L-R) Actors Burt Ward, Adam West and Julie Newmar attend the "Batman: The Complete Series" DVD release presentation during Comic-Con International 2014 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Michael Bond - June 27

Michael Nyqvist - June 27

Liu Xiaobo - July 13

Martin Landau - July 15

Maryam Mirzakhani - July 14

George A. Romero - July 16

Chester Bennington - July 20

John Heard - July 21

Sam Shepard - July 27

Haruo Nakajima - August 7

Glen Campbell - August 8

Iconic country music singer and guitarist Glen Campbell passed away at age 81 on August 8, 2017. He is seen here performing in 2015.

Arthur Finkelstein - August 18

Dick Gregory - August 19

Jerry Lewis - August 20

US comedian Jerry Lewis poses on May 23, 2013 during a photocall for the film "Max Rose" presented Out of Competition at the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Cannes, one of the world's top film festivals, opened on May 15 and will climax on May 26 with awards selected by a jury headed this year by Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg. AFP PHOTO / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Troy Gentry - September 8

Troy Gentry (right), was part of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry. He died following a helicopter crash in New Jersey, according to a statement posted on the group's official site. He was 50.

Edith Windsor - September 12

Frank Vincent - September 13

Harry Dean Stanton - September 15

Bernie Casey - September 19

Jake LaMotta - September 19

Hugh Hefner - September 27

Monty Hall - September 30

Tom Petty - October 2

Fats Domino - October 24

Robert Guillaume - October 24

Dick Gordon - November 6

Roy Halladay - November 7

Liz Smith - November 12

Bobby Doerr - November 13

Earle Hyman - November 17

Azzedine Alaïa - November 18

Malcolm Young - November 18

Charles Manson - November 19

Della Reese - November 19

Actress and singer Della Reese passed away peacefully at her California home on Monday, November 20, 2017.

Mel Tillis - November 19

David Cassidy - November 21

David Cassidy, the wildly popular '70s heartthrob who shot to fame when he starred and sang in TV's "The Partridge Family," is in critical condition with organ failure. He previously said he is battling dementia. (FIL

Johnny Hallyday - December 5

Cardinal Bernard Law - December 20

Dick Enberg - December 21

