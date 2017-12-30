2017 in Review: Biggest International Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking back at 2017, these are the most notable international events:

January 1 - A gunman opens fire at a nightclub in Istanbul, killing 39 people and injuring dozens more. Police arrest the suspect, Abdulgadir Masharipov from Uzbekistan, soon after the shooting.

January 10 - Two bombings target a van carrying administrative staffers of the Afghan parliament in the capital of Kabul, killing at least 31 people and injuring others. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the blasts.

January 17 - A Nigerian fighter jet mistakenly bombs a camp for the internally displaced during an operation against Boko Haram militants. The humanitarian aid group Doctors Without Borders says "about 90" people were killed at the camp in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno.

January 18 - An avalanche, that followed a series of earthquakes, buries a hotel in central Italy, killing 29 people.

January 29 - A gunman opens fire at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center, killing six people. Canadian authorities arrest Alexandre Bissonnette, a student from Quebec City and charg him with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.

February 16 - At least 88 people are killed in a suicide attack at Pakistan's Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in the southern city of Sehwan in Sindh province. ISIS claims responsibility for the attack.

March 8 - Forty people -- mostly teenage girls -- are killed after a fire tears through a youth home in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala.

March 11 - At least 113 people are killed by a landslide at a massive landfill outside Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

March 17 - A US-led coalition airstrike in Mosul kills more than 100 civilians.

March 22 - Four people are killed and scores injured when a British man plows a car through crowds in central London before attempting to storm the Houses of Parliament in what police believe was an act of Islamist-inspired terrorism. Police later name the attacker as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

March 24 - Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is freed after a six-year detention following his overthrow during the Arab Spring.

March 31 - Torrential rains cause three rivers surrounding the southern city of Mocoa, Colombia to overflow, -- sending a torrent of mud and debris surging through the city. At least 293 people are killed due to the mudslides.

April 3 - Thirteen people are killed and dozens more injured when a suicide bomber detonates explosives on the St. Petersburg, Russia, metro system. Russian officials say the bomber was Akbarjon Djalilov, 22, a Russian national born in the central Asian Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

April 4 - A suspected chemical attack in northwestern Syria, kills at least 89 people. Activists say the Syrian regime is responsible for the killings.

April 7 - At least four people are killed when a truck drives into pedestrians on a busy street in the center of Stockholm, Sweden, before crashing into a department store. The attacker, Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old from Uzbekistan, admitted to carrying out a "terrorist crime," his lawyer says.

April 9 - A bomb rips through a Palm Sunday service at St. George's Church in the northern city of Tanta, Egypt, killing at least 27 people and wounding 78 others. Not long afterward, at least 22 people are killed and 41 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack outside St. Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Alexandria. ISIS later claims responsibility for the bombings. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi says a three-month state of emergency will be declared, after legal and constitutional measures have been completed.

April 15 - At least 126 people are killed during a bomb attack targeting evacuees leaving besieged Syrian towns. The blast strikes buses of people leaving their towns as part of a rebel-regime swap.

May - Heavy flooding in Sri Lanka kills at least 194 people.

May 31 - At least 150 people are killed by a suicide bomb that explodes during rush hour traffic in the Kabul diplomatic quarter, near Afghanistan's presidential palace.

June 2 - Thirty-seven people are killed in a botched robbery at a Manila casino after suspected gunman, 42-year-old Philippines national, Jessie Carlos fires shots from an assault rifle and sets fire to gambling tables.

June 3 - Eight people are killed and dozens injured when three men -- later shot by police -- ram pedestrians at London Bridge and randomly stab people at Borough Market. UK counterterrorism sources tell CNN the ringleader of the attack was part of an extremist group in the UK supportive of ISIS.

June 14 - At least 70 people are killed when a fire tears through the 24-story Grenfell Tower in London.

June 19 - Just after midnight, a van plows into a group of pedestrians who had attended late-night prayers at London's Finsbury Park Mosque, killing one man and injuring 11 people. The driver, Darren Osborne, is arrested at the scene for attempted murder and further held on suspicion of terrorism offenses. Osborne is later charged with terrorism-related murder.

August 14 - A mudslide, sparked by heavy rains and flooding, kills at least 500 people in Sierra Leone.

August 16-18 - At least 13 people are killed and about 100 are injured on August 17th after a van plows through a crowd of people in a popular tourist district in Barcelona, Spain. On August 18th, in Cambrils, a coastal city around 100 kilometers from Barcelona, five attackers drive an Audi A3 into several pedestrians, killing one. The attackers are shot and killed by police. A house explosion on August 16th, in Alcanar, south of Barcelona, is also believed to be connected to the attacks. ISIS media wing said the attackers were "soldiers of the Islamic State," but stopped short of explicitly claiming responsibility for the attacks or providing evidence for their claims.

September 15 - A rush hour blast caused by an improvised explosive device on a London Underground train at Parsons Green station injures at least 30 people in what police call a terrorist incident.

September 19 - A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Mexico City and surrounding states, killing more than 286 people.

September 30-October 1 - On September 30 in Edmonton, Canada, a man purposely strikes a police officer with a white Chevrolet Malibu before jumping out of the vehicle, stabbing the officer several times with a knife and fleeing on foot. Just before midnight that same day, a police officer stops a U-Haul truck at a checkpoint and recognizes the driver's name as similar to that of the Chevrolet's registered owner. The U-Haul truck then speeds off towards downtown Edmonton. During the chase, the truck deliberately attempts to hit pedestrians in crosswalks and alleys. Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, a Somali refugee, is later charged with five counts of attempted murder.

October 1 - Almost 900 people are injured when Spanish national police crack down on Catalonia's disputed independence referendum, raiding polling stations and firing rubber bullets in a concerted attempt to deny the vote legitimacy.

October 14 - At least 300 people are confirmed dead after a double car bombing in Mogadishu, the deadliest attack in Somalia's modern history.

November 12 - A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits the border region between Iraq and Iran. More than 450 people are killed and thousands injured.

November 24 - More than 300 people are killed during a bomb and gun attack on a Sufi mosque in Egypt. Between 25 and 30 men carried out the assault on the Rawdah Sufi mosque in northern Sinai. At least one of the gunmen was carrying an ISIS flag, according to a statement from Egypt's public prosecutor.

December 5 - The International Olympic Committee announces that Russia is banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea over the country's "systemic manipulation" of anti-doping rules. However, Russian athletes who can prove that they are clean will be "invited" to compete in Pyeongchang.

December 23 - At least 123 people are killed when Tropical Storm Tembin hits the Philippines unleashing devastating flooding and landslides.