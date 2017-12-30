2017 in Review: Biggest events in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a look at the biggest events to happen in our country during 2017.

January 6 - A declassified report is released in which the US intelligence community concludes that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an "influence campaign" aimed at hurting Hillary Clinton and helping Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

January 6 - According to authorities, Esteban Santiago opens fire in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, in Florida, killing five people and wounding six others. In late January, Santiago pleads "not guilty" to a 22 federal count indictment.

January 20 - Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

January 21 - More than a million Americans take to the streets of the United States to protest Donald Trump the day after his inauguration. This doesn't include the many thousands of people who took part in the main event -- The Women's March on Washington -- for which there was no official crowd estimate.

January 25 - The Dow hits the 20,000 mark for the first time in history.

January 27 - President Trump signs an executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days. The action prompts thousands of people to protest across the country the next day.

January 30 - A $722 million class action lawsuit is filed against the EPA on behalf of more than 1,700 residents impacted by the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.

January 30 - Washington state's attorney general files a lawsuit in federal court, challenging the constitutionality of key provisions of Trump's immigration executive order.

February 3 - US District Court Judge James Robart, in Seattle, blocks President Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

February 8 - After 30 hours of debate, the US Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as attorney general by a 52-47 vote.

March 20 - During a hearing on Capitol Hill, FBI Director James Comey confirms the FBI is investigating links between Russia and members of the Trump campaign, and whether there's been any collusion. In a tweet before Comey's testimony, Trump says no collusion took place.

March 28 - A federal judge approves a $87 million settlement, in which the state of Michigan agrees to replace lead or galvanized steel water lines in the City of Flint. The state will cover the cost of replacing water lines -- the pipes that connect household plumbing to the main distribution pipe running beneath the street -- for at least 18,000 Flint households by 2020. The state must also set aside an additional $10 million in federal funds in case replacements cost more than expected.

April 6 - The United States launches a military strike on a Syrian government airbase in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians earlier in the week.

April 7 - The Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch, a conservative judge, to the Supreme Court of the United States with a vote of 54-45, mostly along party lines. Only three Democrats: Sens. Joe Manchin, Heidi Heitkamp and Joe Donnelly, sided with the GOP majority.

April 19 - Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end who was convicted of murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison, is found hanged in his prison cell at 3:05 am. He is pronounced dead at 4:07 am, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction. The following day, Massachusetts chief medical examiner concludes Hernandez's manner of death is suicide.

May 3 - FBI Director Comey appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He testifies Russia is actively involved in trying to influence US politics and he defends his decision to announce eleven days before election day, the FBI was reviewing additional emails from Hillary Clinton.

May 9 - President Trump fires FBI Director Comey, citing a memo by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which recommended Comey's firing and criticized Comey's handling of the Clinton email investigation.

June 14 - The Michigan Attorney General's office announces that several state officials have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a Legionnaires' outbreak that killed 12 people during the Flint water crisis.

June 17 - Bill Cosby's aggravated indecent assault case ends in a mistrial after a Pennsylvania jury of seven men and five women are unable to come to a unanimous decision. Prosecutors immediately announce they will retry the case.

June 21 - During a Senate hearing, a Department of Homeland Security official says that hackers linked to the Russian government targeted voting systems in as many as 21 US states.

August 12 - One person is killed and 19 are hurt when a speeding car slams into a throng of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a "Unite the Right" rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups take place. Separately, two Virginia State Patrol troopers monitoring the rally are killed in a helicopter crash. James Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, accused of driving the car in the attack, is later charged with second-degree murder, several counts of malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

August 21 - The first total solar eclipse to cross the United States from coast to coast in 99 years takes place.

August 25 - Hurricane Harvey makes landfall between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas. Harvey is the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley in 2004.

August 30 - After retreating from the Houston area back to the Gulf of Mexico, Harvey slowly moves northeast and hits Louisiana. The death toll from Harvey is at least 82 people. Harvey dumped an estimated 27 trillion gallons of rain over Texas and Louisiana during a six-day period, according to WeatherBell, and also set a record for the most rainfall ever from a tropical cyclone in the continental US, at 51 inches of rain.

September 6-8 - Packing winds up to 185 mph, Hurricane Irma makes landfall on the Caribbean island of Barbuda as a Category 5 storm. One of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever recorded. Irma kills at least 38 people, and devastates many of the Caribbean islands.

September 10 - The Florida Keys take a direct hit from Hurricane Irma as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds. FEMA initially estimates that 25% of houses on the island chain are destroyed, and 65% have major damage. Irma moves on to hit Marco Island as a Category 3 storm, then travels up the Gulf of Mexico to pummel Naples, Florida and to Jacksonville, Florida where it causes the worst flooding the city has seen in nearly a century. The death toll from Irma in the US is at least 61 people.

September 20 - Hurricane Maria makes landfall near Yabucoa in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane. It is the strongest storm to hit Puerto Rico in 85 years. The energy grid is heavily damaged, with an island-wide power outage. The death toll from Maria is at least 64 people in Puerto Rico.

October 1 - O. J. Simpson is released on parole from a Nevada prison, after serving nine years on charges including kidnapping, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

October 1 - In Las Vegas, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, opens fire on a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 people and injuring almost 500. Officials say the gunshots last between 10 and 15 minutes. Officers breach Paddock's hotel room to find him dead. Authorities say Paddock killed himself and that he acted alone. The attack is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

October 4 - In a memo to all federal prosecutors, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says that a 1964 federal civil rights law does not protect transgender workers from employment discrimination and the department will take this new position in all "pending and future matters."

October 5 - The New York Times releases a story detailing three decades' worth of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact accusations by numerous women, including actress Ashley Judd, against movie titan Harvey Weinstein. The piece also mentions at least eight settlements Weinstein had reached with his accusers through the years. Following the release of the story, Weinstein is fired from the Weinstein Company. In the weeks that follow, dozens more women, including actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, would make similar claims. Weinstein's representative responded, in part, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

October 16 - Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy in Afghanistan in 2009. The US Army sergeant was subsequently captured and held by the Taliban until May 2014. At his sentencing, he receives a dishonorable discharge from the US Army. The military judge also rules that Bergdahl will be required to pay a $1,000 fine from his salary for the next 10 months.

October 31 - Eight people are killed and almost a dozen injured when a 29-year-old man in a rented pickup truck drives down a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center in New York. The suspect is identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, an Uzbek national who has been living in the US since 2010. Authorities find a note near the truck used in the incident, claiming the attack was made in the name of ISIS, a senior law enforcement official said. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio calls it an act of terror.

November 5 - A gunman opens fire on a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas killing 26, including and an unborn child, and wounding 20 others. According to authorities, the gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, dies of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being pursued by two local residents.

December 1 - Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to "willfully and knowingly" making "false, fictitious and fraudulent statements" to the FBI regarding discussions with Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak.

December 4 - The US Supreme Court allows the newest version of President Trump's travel ban to take effect pending appeal. This is the first time justices have allowed any edition of the ban to go forward in its entirety.

December 6 - President Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announces plans to relocate the US Embassy there.

December 11 - Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh, sets off a homemade pipe bomb he is wearing in a walkway below Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York, according to police. It partially detonates seriously injuring Ullah. Five other people have minor injuries. Ullah had pledged allegiance to ISIS, officials say.