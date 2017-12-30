2017 in Review: Biggest awards & winners of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking back at 2017, these were the notable awards and winners:

January 8 - The Golden Globes are presented.

January 9 - The College Football Playoff National Championship takes place.

January 16-January 29 - The Australian Open is played.

January 29 - The Screen Actors Guild Awards are presented.

February 5 - Super Bowl 51 is played in Houston.

February 11 - The NAACP Image Awards are presented. s

February 12 - The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are presented.

February 26 - The 59th Daytona 500 is run.

February 26 - The 89th Annual Academy Awards are presented.

March 14-April 3 - The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament takes place. The North Carolina Tar Heels defeat the Gonzaga Bulldogs 71-65 in the national championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

April 3-9 - The 81st Masters Tournament is played in Augusta, Georgia. Spain's Sergio Garcia defeats Englishman Justin Rose in a sudden death playoff.

April 10 - The Pulitzer Prizes are announced.

April 17 - The 121st Boston Marathon takes place. The winners are Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya in the men's division and Edna Kiplagat of Kenya in the women's division.

May 6 - Always Dreaming wins the 143rd Kentucky Derby.

May 22-June 11 - The French Open is played. Jelena Ostapenko defeats Simona Halep to become the first unseeded woman to win the French Open since 1933. Rafael Nadal beats Stan Wawrinka, becoming the first man to win the same grand slam ten times.

May 28 - Takuma Sato of Japan wins the 101st running of the Indy 500.

June 11 - The 71st Annual Tony Awards are presented.

June 12-18 - The 117th US Open takes place in Erin, Wisconsin. Brooks Koepka of the United States wins, capturing his first major title.

June 11 - The Pittsburgh Penguins win the Stanley Cup.

June 12 - NBA Finals - The Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the best of seven series, 4 games to one.

July 1-23 - The 104th Tour de France takes place. Chris Froome of Britain wins for the third year in a row, and for the fourth time overall.

July 16-23 - The 146th British Open takes place at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. American Jordan Spieth wins the tournament.

September 17 - The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are presented.

August 28-September 10 - The US Open (tennis) is played. Sloan Stephens defeats Madison Keys to win the women's singles title. Rafael Nadal defeats Kevin Anderson to win the men's singles title.

October 2-9 - The winners of the Nobel Prizes are announced.

November 1 - The Houston Astros win their first World Series in the franchise's history, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.