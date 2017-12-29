Police are investigating after a child was shot, killed in Greenville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, TX -- The Greenville police department this morning is investigating the shooting death of a child.

Police were called to Pickett street just west of city center around 5 p-m yesterday in reference to a disturbance. Officers checked the area out, but didn't find anything.

Then, they got a call that a 7-year-old child had been taken to the Hunt Regional Medical Center emergency room in Greenville with a gunshot wound.

That child died shortly after.

Police are seemingly connecting that child's death with the disturbance that had been reported.

GPD isn't releasing any other details this morning. No word on if any arrests have been made, or how exactly that child was shot.