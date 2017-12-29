× Houston man allegedly uses samurai sword to kill, nearly decapitate girlfriend

HOUSTON — A man accused of using a samurai sword to murder and nearly decapitate his girlfriend has been arrested in Houston.

Kenneth Wayne Lockings, 45, is charged with murder.

Police say his girlfriend Aracely Jernigan, 36, was stabbed in a residence in the Westbranch area of Houston. She was found in the living room and pronounced dead when officers arrived.

Lockings was found by family members and encouraged to turn himself in.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the sword was given to him during Thanksgiving as a present and neighbors claim he had mental health issues.