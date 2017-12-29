Fuel City bringing tacos and more to new Saginaw location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAGINAW - The DFW is full of tourist hot spots. Dealey Plaza, AT&T stadium, and of course, the iconic Fuel City!

"It's become a phenomenon," John Benda, the owner of Fuel City. "People come from all over."

Fuel City already has three locations in the area, but now they're bringing their famous tacos to Saginaw!

"We're having fried pies...and then tacos, of course," Benda said. "We brought back King Burger, and then Little Caesar's is putting a store in there, and we'll be selling 'pizza pizza!'"

Don't forget your cowboy hat! Benda says the new location will have a western theme to take you back to Texas in the 1880s.

"The old western heroes," Benda said. "Just more cowboy. Not as much as the western animal heads."

They're hoping to get the new Fuel City gassed up and running by New Year's day.

Wonder if the Sasquatch will be making the trip up to saginaw?