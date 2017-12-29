Apple apologizes for slowing down iPhones, still tries to sell you something

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple is saying sorry for slowing down your old iPhone and they want to make up for it by offering customers a little discount.

Last week, Apple admitted to slowing down older iPhones in an effort to preserve battery. That prompted a social media outcry and even a slew of lawsuits.

Apple has now released a letter apologizing for slowing down the phones.

The company says:

"First and foremost, we have never, and would never, do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades. Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that."

Apple is also backing up their words with a discount for customers. You can now get a replacement battery for $29, that's $50 less than the usual price.

Apple will release a new update in 2018, too, so that users can better see the health of their iPhone's battery.