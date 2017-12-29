12 people killed in Bronx building fire cause by child playing with a stove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Families torn apart by tragedy last night in New York where officials say at least 12 people, including an infant, died in a fire.

The flames broke out after 6pm inside a five-story apartment building in the bronx. Officials say it started on the first floor and spread quickly.

According to mayor Bill de Blasio at least a dozen people were rescued from the burning building and are expected to survive, but four people are being treated for critical injuries.

The cause of the fire is said to be a child playing with a stove.