White nationalist Richard Spencer named as DMN ‘Texan of The Year’ finalist, the internet and some Dallas media aren’t happy

Earlier this week, The Dallas Morning News’ editorial staff named white nationalist Richard Spencer as a finalist for the 2017 Texan of The Year.

Yep, that’s right. Right up there alongside Jerry Jones, Astronaut Peggy Whitson, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and others.

Spencer is a Dallas native and is a notable figure in the white nationalist alt-right movement, often credited with coining the alt-right term.

In other words, he’s a white supremacist.

Now, the article in which Spencer is “nominated ” isn’t a ringing endorsement of him or his views. And the paper says as much.

The DMN says “For his uncommon negative impact, Spencer, who did not respond to interview requests for this editorial, is a finalist for the 15th annual Dallas Morning News Texan of the Year. This designation is not meant as an award but as recognition of those Texans who had uncommon impact, which can be a positive or negative impact, during the past year.”

However, many people feel this is just another way in which media outlets are normalizing and validating white supremacists and their views. Even The New York Times has faced criticism for profiling Nazi sympathizers.

The announcement has drawn significant criticism towards the paper, even just judging by the responses of the post on Facebook:

Things also got saucey in the Dallas media landscape.

The nomination, alongside a GuideLive article listing Central Track’s 24-part series on the issues with the state fair, including racism, as a 2017 pop culture fail, caused the alternative publication to jab back with…well…passion (language warning).