The internet’s favorite eagle hatched two eaglets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the past five years tens of millions of people have been following a live stream of a bald eagle family in Florida. Now after all that time the famous parents have hatched their first egg.

"E-ten" -- as livestreamers have dubbed the baby eagle broke into the world Tuesday. It was followed by a second eaglet Wednesday afternoon. Both of which came from eggs laid in November by Harriet the eagle.

The female bald eagle has been nesting in north Fort Myers since 2006. After a real estate agency installed environmentally friendly cameras, Harriet captured the attention of nature lovers worldwide.