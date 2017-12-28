Pot while preggo? Study says it’s on the rise.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This may be a surprise to some but more and more pregnant women are going green to fight morning sickness.

A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association took a look at pregnant women in California over an eight year period. And researchers found that cannabis usage while pregnant is on the rise.

In 2009, 4% of those women used marijuana while pregnant, that number jumped to 7% last year.

You're probably thinking wow! 7%! That's something to write home about!

But if you consider the fact that the trend is most popular with teens and young moms. That number will likely just go higher. Some researchers say the reason for pot while preggo increased is simply because it's a lot more available these days.

However!

At this point, the CDC isn't sure how marijuana use affects a baby's health, simply because there just isn't enough data out there.

But, when you consider all the other things doctors say you should avoid while pregnant, it may not be a horrible idea to lay off the weed while creating another human inside of you.