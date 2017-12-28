Oncor sending crews to Puerto Rico to help restore power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The disastrous hurricane that touched down in Puerto Rico may have happened three months ago, but help is still very much needed for residents who remain without power.

That's why Oncor is sending employees and contractors to the island to lend a helping hand.

"There are trucks leaving from across our service territory today. First headed to Louisiana and then ultimately to Puerto Rico. We'll be loading trucks onto a barge in the Gulf," Kris Spears of Oncor. "About 80 Oncor personnel will arrive in Puerto Rico by air. This is really a neighbor helping a neighbor, and we're really thrilled, humbled, and honored to be helping our to the south."