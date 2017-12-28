Caught on camera: did NewsFix photographer get physically assaulted?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON – It’s a punch that could turn out to be very, very costly for one sore loser.

Let’s take you back:

It was Friday night in Arlington. Highland Park just came back to beat Manvel 53-49 in the 5A High School State Championship Game. As a NewsFix photographer ran out onto the field to document the joy of one side and the agony of defeat on the other – all of a sudden – you could call it a remake of the blind side – he was hit by a Manvel football player.

The punch, slap, hit – whatever you want to call it – is now being investigated by the Arlington Police Department for a possible assault. Investigators interviewed our photographer, took a picture of a bruise near his eye, and requested the full video of the incident.

The APD won’t comment about it, however, because it’s an ongoing investigation.

The player in question accused of the possible assault? Manvel’s Deneric Prince, number 10. He’s a senior, and – according to ESPN – a future Aggie.

When we reached out to Prince and his family at his home in Pearland, he came out to talk to us, saying he was just upset after the loss and that he's sorry.

“I knocked his camera down because he had it in my face after the loss... I was just upset over the loss, and I was just telling him to move the camera, to back it up off of me,"Prince said. "I would just [like to] apologize for knocking his camera down."

We called the Alvin ISD to send them the video so they could figure out what’s next for number 10 – ya know – according to their student code of conduct.

And as of right now, they haven’t responded. It could be because they’re on Christmas break. A break that may be extended for Prince.