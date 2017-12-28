Arlington rolls out ride-share program just in time for New Year’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON- Arlington just rolled out some new whips to help you get around town for the low-low, but for this to work, you've gotta know how to share!

With Via you can ride all over Downtown Arlington for just a few dollars per trip.

UT Arlington to AT&T stadium? $3!

"There's a lot of pedestrians here, so I think this will be huge for them," one Arlington man said.

Students at UT Arlington say they're always happy to catch a break, and this ride-sharing app could just be the ticket to affording more ramen.

"This is my first time hearing about it and it's a good deal," one student said. "It's a cheaper one."

So what about New Years?

Normally the ride-share hours only run until 9pm, but Via says they'll be extending return service times until 1:30 am for anyone attending the city's New Years Eve event.

Even better, skip out on all those surge charges!

You can download the app on your smartphone if you're trying to catch a ride-just remember, sharing is caring!