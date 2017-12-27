Officer shot during traffic stop in Farmer’s Branch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - An officer in Farmers Branch was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

It all started just before midnight when an officer pulled someone over near Valley View Lane and Josie Road.

As the officer was talking to the driver of the car, a woman in the passenger seat pulled a gun shot the officer.

The officer returned fire, hitting and killing the woman.

Remarkably, the officer was treated and released from the hospital this morning. Farmer's Branch PD credits his bullet proof vest for saving his life.

Farmer's Branch PD hasn't released the name of the woman or why she may have shot the officer.

The driver of the vehicle was not arrested.