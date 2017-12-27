Goal Digger: Dallas native creates National Goal Writing Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY – It's something you hear folks talk about a lot around this time – "New Year, New Me." But, in order to make those changes – big or small – you gotta start with a plan.

That's why Marcus Gilmore, a Dallas native and founder of the site, The Culture Supplier, came up with National Goal Writing Day.

"People want to find a way to be very consistent and very intentional about what they want to do in the next year,” Gilmore told Newsfix. "I just mirror things as I see. Like Gary Vee, or P-Diddy, or Kenny Burns. I see how they promote and push people to just think about what they're doing in life. So, I saw this as a day I could just create and make people do the exact same thing.

And the date is one of the key factors.

"I picked the 27th because it's right after Christmas, before New Year's Eve,” Gilmore said. “And it was just something that would fit right in between those holidays that everybody celebrates."

And Gilmore maps out how to participate on his site.

"I look back at the National Goal Writing Day hashtag now and I see how many people are participating and I think, okay this year is going to be even better,” Gilmore told Newsfix

Here's to making and conquering goals in 2018!