BRRR it’s cold! Temperatures drop in North Texas and winter hits the East

Winter is most certainly here but it's not looking anything like a wonderland!

Sure, it's cold now in North Texas but it's probably not going to get any better before the New Year! If the forecast for New Year’s Eve is accurate we could be ringing in 2018 in the low 20's.

The National Weather Service says Sunday night's wind chills could be in the teens. And there could be a chance for a little drizzle; causing some ice to form on the roads.

Moral of the story? If you're going out for New Year’s Eve you better bundle up. And you might want to reconsider that sequin outfit.

But, as usual, compared to what they're going through up north, the Texas 20's are a piece of cake.

Snow has already slammed states all across the US! From the icy conditions causing chaos on Washington state roadways to New York’s snow-covered roadways, holiday travel has been made almost impossible.

In the Midwest, temperatures dropped and then dropped some more, barely making it above zero.

"I got several layers on, bout three pairs of socks, boots, gloves mitten, the works,” says Barbara Jones.

"It’s freezing, I come from the tropics and my coldest winter so far has been 70 degrees and this is pretty bad,” says Jay Barki.

If you think that's cold don't venture any further North! The wind chill in Fargo reached a bone-chilling forty below zero!

Then there's Erie Pennsylvania. The governor has declared disaster emergency because, well, the snow just keeps falling.

"All I could do was laugh, it's a little ridiculous,” says an Erie Resident.

On Christmas day alone 34 inches of snow buried the city. Two days of record-breaking snowfall later, they've taken snow days to the next level and have reached 5 feet of the flurries.

Stay warm out there friends, even if it is easier said than done!