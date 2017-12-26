Tips to return gifts you don’t want

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the thought that counts, but perhaps Aunt Susan didn't have the right thought when she gave you that kitty cat coffee cup.

Not to worry! We have tips on how to return the gifts that you don't really want.

You shouldn't feel bad about returning a dud. According to the National Retail Federation, nearly two-thirds of holiday shoppers returned at least one item this past season.

Some stores are better at returns than others.

Nordstrom handles returns on a case-by-case basis.

There's no time limit, no receipt needed, and for most items you don't even need the original tag.

JC Penny and Kohl's also have generous return policies. However, you may have a tougher time at electronics stores like Best Buy and Apple.

Typically you need proof of purchase and you only have about a two week window to give back an item.

No matter where your gift came from, if you want to give it back, don't open the box. Many take a restocking fee out of the refund amount.

Keep gift receipts and try not to remove price tags. Also, bring your I.D. Some stores will scan your license to prevent fraud.

If your gift came in the mail, check to see if you can return in store, which may save you money at the post office.