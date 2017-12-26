Mansfield boy gives family a Christmas and second chance at life!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD - A literary blogger and a philanthropist, Donovan Browder isn't your normal 12-year-old.

"It feels good to help other people and not expecting anything in return."

Donovan didn't ask Santa for gifts this year. Instead, he's handing them out himself. "This Christmas, I wanted to do something because of all the hurricanes, fires and natural disasters that been happening."

Floods, wildfires, landslides, hurricanes; we've seen the photos, but Donovan knew he had to do something.

"I had a Kool-Aid stand and we raised money for Harvey; and I gave half of the money to the JJ Watt's Hurricane Foundation and the other half to my church’s hurricane relief program."

Fast forward to December 2017. This is Donovan's second year adopting a family for Christmas through his Christmas Buddy Adoption Program.

You heard right, his program!

"Once I talked to the mom, found out their needs, they lost everything. Nothing for the kitchen. They didn’t even have anything to cook in,” Donovan's mother, Traci Browder, said.

Through his site, Kid Chris Around Town, social media, church and his community, Donovan was able to give a family of five, new furniture, gifts to open, on Christmas and a car.

"Somebody heard about the story and donated a car, CMG insurance donated six months insurance paid in full, it’s been one blessing after the next,” Traci said.

Jerimiah Jamal Starks Jr. said, "Some people don’t get what we getting but I thank god and his family and him for coming into our household and blessing us."

Now, Donovan isn't perfect. He has ADD and ADHD, not to mention he's still just a boy.He's just the true definition of gifted.