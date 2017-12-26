Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The after Christmas sales don't just include deep discounts on appliances or electronics. It's also a chance for animal services to get the word out on their adoptable pets!

This time of year, buying a cheap new fur friend may seem like a good idea, either for the kiddos or because it's a more affordable price, but sometimes the cheap way isn't the best way because if the pet isn't quite what the new owner is expecting, it'll likely be a return trip to the shelter for fido.

"People bring pets back for a lot of reasons," Kelsey Keys from Operation Kindness said. "Sometimes they just didn't know what they were getting into, they weren't prepared."

Getting a four legged companion can be a bit of a lifestyle shock for people who weren't actually ready. So it brings up the question: is it a good idea to adopt cheap pets over the holidays?

Some say no. Others say yes, but have a backup plan!

Janarah Weatherspoon said, "I think they should give them to someone else who will give them a good home and who will actually take care of the pet, rather than just leaving the pet because that would be a waste. If you're just going to bring your dog back, why would you even get it if you're not going to take care of it?"

Experts say if you do pull the trigger on getting a new dog or cat, and after a few days you realize you can't handle the new addition, it's okay to return them as long as you do it the right way and don't abandon them, which has been a problem in the past in Dallas.

So before you pull the trigger on a new fur baby make sure you do your research, because they need you more than you want them.