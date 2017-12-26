Holiday Hangover: The Day AFTER Christmas Shopping & Sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS- It's not the overdoing of spiked eggnog that will have some people rushing to stores post Christmas. Retail experts say December 26th is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Whether it's returning or exchanging that sweater Aunt Sally gave you, the financial forecast is looking just as surprising as this semi-warm weather.

According to an American Express study: 66% of Americans are expected to shop online and offline today. Compare that with the 45% on black Friday and 47% on cyber Monday!

For shoppers ready to swipe their gift cards you can expect some deep discounts and door busters the day after Christmas. Big box stores like Macy's and JCPenney are advertising huge savings such as 50%-70% off clearance items!

As for the folks who are over the holiday rush, here is a tip: you might want to sit the next few days out.