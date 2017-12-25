Here are 5 stores open on Christmas Day in DFW! 🎄

NORTH TEXAS -- Believe it or not, there are some people out there , who've waited 'til the very last minute to grab a gift. But what's really unbelievable is there are stores actually open for business on Christmas Day!
With a little research we were able to find five of them right here in the Lone Star State.
- Some Family Dollar stores are open on December 25th. Their hours are reduced or cut short but it still gives folks a chance to ball on a last-minute Christmas budget.
- CVS has limited hours.
- Walgreens is operating under their regular business hours.
- Most 7-Elevens are ready to fill you up!
- Another gas station that's open on Christmas is Circle K.
These five stores certainly seem to put customers on the top of their wish lists EVERY day of the year!