Here are 5 stores open on Christmas Day in DFW! 🎄

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- Believe it or not, there are some people out there , who've waited 'til the very last minute to grab a gift. But what's really unbelievable is there are stores actually open for business on Christmas Day!

With a little research we were able to find five of them right here in the Lone Star State.

Some Family Dollar stores are open on December 25th. Their hours are reduced or cut short but it still gives folks a chance to ball on a last-minute Christmas budget. CVS has limited hours. Walgreens is operating under their regular business hours. Most 7-Elevens are ready to fill you up! Another gas station that's open on Christmas is Circle K.

These five stores certainly seem to put customers on the top of their wish lists EVERY day of the year!