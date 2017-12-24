Mission Arlington free Christmas store helps families in time for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON- Looks like Santa may just have a workshop right here in North Texas.

32 years ago, Tillie Burgin, started the Mission Arlington Christmas Store to make sure families in area wouldn't ever have to choose between paying rent and putting presents under the tree.

"People were being evicted," Burgin said. "They said 'we were using rent money for toys.' So it started in my office with a ball and a coat."

Burgin and her team have been growing the store year after year and reminding families in need of the true meaning of Christmas.

Some of those families, turned into future volunteers.

Mission Arlington goes all out with the donated toys offering families the opportunity to choose a mix of 5 presents for each child.

They're serving about 30,000 kids each year!

With thousands of volunteers, both big and small, spending their holidays to help families in need, Burgin says, this is what Christmas is all about.

"I get teary," Burgin said. "One lady said, 'My lord, I can't believe that God would love me this much."