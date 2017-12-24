Dallas mom grabbed from behind by man on a bike while walking on Katy Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- It was supposed to be a pleasant stroll on Katy Trail, in the middle of the week, in the middle of the day. Sue Goodrich was pushing a stroller with her baby in it and her dog on a leash in the other hand.

“All of a sudden I felt someone come from behind and grab me on my left butt cheek,” she said. “I didn’t even hear him coming.”

Sue started yelling, catching the attention of others on the trail, and the man, who was on a bike, quickly sped off. She kept on walking, and called her husband right away.

“I kept looking over my shoulder, over my shoulder, and as I am on the phone with my husband, I see him turn around and come back toward me.”

She ended up being okay, but it could have been much worse.

“I feel like I can’t run," she said.

She called the police, and her husband posted about it on Nextdoor.

Sue says she wants people to know what happened to her.

“I didn’t know if this is someone that was trying to build the confidence to do something more intimidating, it’s been happening to other people, so I just wanted the community to be aware.”

Others commented on the Nextdoor post saying situations like Sue’s are happening too often. This comes right after a warning from police about the uptown area, four women were grabbed and assaulted while walking alone late at night.

However, that wasn’t the case for Goodrich.

“Usually you picture it like you’re in a bad situation, or in a bad area,” she said.

Be aware, and stay alert no matter what time of day it is. That's the message Sue wants to spread, hoping every stroll on Katy Trail can be more pleasant in the future.